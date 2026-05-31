Pope Leo Urges Safeguards Against AI Dominance

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Pope Leo XIV has called for stronger global safeguards to ensure artificial intelligence remains“human-centred” and does not come to dominate humanity, warning that technological power should not automatically translate into authority over human life.

In a major message to the Catholic Church titled Magnifica Humanitas, the Pope urged governments, companies, and institutions to“disarm” artificial intelligence by preventing its misuse for geopolitical, military, or purely commercial gain. He stressed that this does not mean rejecting technology, but rather ensuring it serves people, protects human dignity, and remains guided by ethical principles.

The Pope warned that AI must not be left under monopolistic control or used in ways that reduce humans to secondary actors in systems designed only for speed, efficiency, and profit. He said the technology should be governed by rules that protect the common good and prevent algorithms from deciding what is valuable or disposable in society.

He also raised concerns about the growing role of computing and AI in warfare, saying that no algorithm can make war morally acceptable. According to the Pope, artificial intelligence cannot remove the inhuman nature of conflict and may instead make war faster, more distant, and less accountable.

His comments come as governments and technology companies continue to debate how far AI regulation should go, amid concerns over job displacement, security risks, military use, and the concentration of digital power among a small number of companies.

The Vatican has become increasingly vocal on the issue, arguing that AI requires clear ethical limits. Pope Leo linked today's technological disruption to the industrial changes addressed by earlier Church leaders, saying society must ensure that innovation benefits humanity rather than replacing human judgment, responsibility, and moral values.