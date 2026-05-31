Father Drowns While Rescuing Son In Pahalgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)What began as a family outing to the picturesque meadows of Pahalgam ended in tragedy on Sunday when a Srinagar man was swept away by the Lidder River moments after rescuing his son from drowning.

Muhammad Ashraf Mir of Jawahar Nagar is feared dead after he reportedly jumped into the river near Langanbal to save his son, who had slipped into the fast-flowing waters. While the child was pulled to safety, Mir was carried away by the current, triggering a massive search operation involving police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and local volunteers.

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According to preliminary reports, the family, comprising around 16 members, had halted near the stream after traffic congestion reportedly prevented them from moving ahead. During the stop, the child, identified as Fahad Mir, allegedly slipped into the river.

Witnesses said Mir reacted instantly and plunged into the water. He managed to rescue the child, but was himself overwhelmed by the strong current and disappeared in the river.

Police and SDRF personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident and launched an extensive search operation. Local residents also joined the efforts to trace the missing man. Rescue operations were continuing till the filing of this report.

In a separate drowning incident in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, a youth lost his life after he and his father were swept away by strong currents in a water body in the Surrinder area.

Officials said the victims, residents of Nadihal village, were caught in the current, prompting a rescue operation by police and local volunteers.

After strenuous efforts, rescuers managed to save the father and shifted him to Srinagar for specialised treatment. However, his son, identified as Ubaid Shabir, drowned in the incident. His body was later recovered by rescue teams after an extensive search operation.

Police have taken cognisance of both incidents.

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The two incidents, reported within hours of each other, have cast a shadow over the weekend and renewed concerns over safety around rivers, streams and other water bodies across Kashmir, particularly during the summer months when tourist and local activity along riverbanks increases significantly.

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