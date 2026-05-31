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Italy Blocks Kanye West, Travis Scott Shows Over Public Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) Italian authorities have prevented planned concerts by Kanye West and Travis Scott from taking place, citing concerns over public safety and potential security risks, according to reports.
The decision, announced by Prefect Salvatore Angieri, affects two events scheduled for July in the northern city of Reggio Emilia. The move reportedly followed pressure from local groups, including a request from the city’s Jewish community urging officials to cancel West’s performance.
Community leader Nicoletta Uzzielli had called on authorities to replace the event with a concert that would “bring music back to the forefront as a universally unifying force.”
West, who now goes by Ye, has recently faced widespread criticism over remarks described as antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi, which have already resulted in him being barred from entering the United Kingdom.
He had been expected to perform alongside Travis Scott and other artists, including The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, and Swedish House Mafia.
In its statement, the regional prefecture said multiple factors influenced the decision, including the cancellation of West’s concerts in other countries and the “real risk of counter-demonstrations.” Officials also pointed to the scheduling of two closely timed events on 17 and 18 July at the RFC Arena in Reggio Emilia and the large crowds anticipated as additional safety concerns.
Travis Scott has also faced scrutiny following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, where 10 people aged between nine and 27 died during a festival performance.
The decision, announced by Prefect Salvatore Angieri, affects two events scheduled for July in the northern city of Reggio Emilia. The move reportedly followed pressure from local groups, including a request from the city’s Jewish community urging officials to cancel West’s performance.
Community leader Nicoletta Uzzielli had called on authorities to replace the event with a concert that would “bring music back to the forefront as a universally unifying force.”
West, who now goes by Ye, has recently faced widespread criticism over remarks described as antisemitic, racist, and pro-Nazi, which have already resulted in him being barred from entering the United Kingdom.
He had been expected to perform alongside Travis Scott and other artists, including The Chainsmokers, Rita Ora, and Swedish House Mafia.
In its statement, the regional prefecture said multiple factors influenced the decision, including the cancellation of West’s concerts in other countries and the “real risk of counter-demonstrations.” Officials also pointed to the scheduling of two closely timed events on 17 and 18 July at the RFC Arena in Reggio Emilia and the large crowds anticipated as additional safety concerns.
Travis Scott has also faced scrutiny following the 2021 Astroworld tragedy in Houston, Texas, where 10 people aged between nine and 27 died during a festival performance.
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