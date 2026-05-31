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Brazil Rejects US Intervention After Terror Designation of Criminal Groups
(MENAFN) According to reports, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has strongly pushed back against external pressure following a U.S. decision to classify two Brazilian criminal organizations as foreign terrorist groups, stressing that Brazil will deal with organized crime without foreign intervention.
Speaking at a public event in Sergipe state, he rejected the idea of foreign interference, stating: “We refuse to be treated like children, or like a banana republic,” and expressed concern over remarks attributed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting that Brazilian criminal networks could be treated as terrorist groups in a way that could justify external involvement.
The U.S. Department of State recently designated the criminal groups Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and announced plans to classify them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations starting June 5, claiming their activities extend beyond Brazil’s borders.
Lula argued that these groups are a domestic security issue affecting vulnerable communities within Brazil and insisted they are not comparable to internationally recognized terrorist organizations. He was also quoted as saying, “They are not the terrorists that Trump wants.”
He further pointed to the international dimensions of organized crime, noting that weapons trafficked into Brazil often originate from the United States, and alleging that financial crimes involving Brazilians are linked to activities in certain U.S. states.
Brazil’s government also issued a separate statement emphasizing that it is actively combating criminal factions and militias, while arguing that such groups—driven by profit—differ fundamentally from terrorism motivated by political or religious ideology.
The statement also criticized what it described as political figures traveling abroad to support foreign intervention in Brazilian domestic affairs, according to reports.
Speaking at a public event in Sergipe state, he rejected the idea of foreign interference, stating: “We refuse to be treated like children, or like a banana republic,” and expressed concern over remarks attributed to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggesting that Brazilian criminal networks could be treated as terrorist groups in a way that could justify external involvement.
The U.S. Department of State recently designated the criminal groups Comando Vermelho and Primeiro Comando da Capital as Specially Designated Global Terrorists and announced plans to classify them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations starting June 5, claiming their activities extend beyond Brazil’s borders.
Lula argued that these groups are a domestic security issue affecting vulnerable communities within Brazil and insisted they are not comparable to internationally recognized terrorist organizations. He was also quoted as saying, “They are not the terrorists that Trump wants.”
He further pointed to the international dimensions of organized crime, noting that weapons trafficked into Brazil often originate from the United States, and alleging that financial crimes involving Brazilians are linked to activities in certain U.S. states.
Brazil’s government also issued a separate statement emphasizing that it is actively combating criminal factions and militias, while arguing that such groups—driven by profit—differ fundamentally from terrorism motivated by political or religious ideology.
The statement also criticized what it described as political figures traveling abroad to support foreign intervention in Brazilian domestic affairs, according to reports.
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