'Mann Ki Baat' Is Now 'Jan Ki Baat': BJP Leaders On PM Modi's Monthly Radio Address

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Following the 134th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the monthly radio program is a "rare" regular communication by the Prime Minister of a country and that it has now turned into "Jann Ki Baat".

BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva said that 'Mann ki Baat' has now transformed into "Jann Ki Baat".

"Information which may not be available on public platforms are received through the 'Mann Ki Baat' address," he told IANS.

Referring to PM Modi's mention of cleanliness in his address, Sachdeva added: "We all should focus on cleanliness in our surroundings."

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra said that Prime Minister Modi is among the few global leaders who regularly communicates with citizens.

Malhotra said: "Such regular communication is rare on the global stage."

He also mentioned that while radio addresses by national leaders were seen in countries such as the US decades ago, Prime Minister Modi has transformed the format into a regular and extensive public dialogue.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal also described 'Mann Ki Baat' as an extraordinary initiative by the Prime Minister, saying it has become an effective medium for connecting governance and administration directly with the public.

He said: "In the latest episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister discussed several important issues, including extreme summer conditions, inspiring stories from the sports world that promote healthy competition as well as friendship."

The BJP MP was referring to PM Modi statement regarding the national record in the Men's 100-metre race.

"Within a span of just two days, the national record in the Men's 100-metre race was broken three times. The two athletes who achieved this remarkable feat are Gurindervir Singh and Animesh Kujur," the Prime Minister said.

Khandelwal also noted that Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the work of social organisations engaged in wildlife conservation and mentioned an ambulance service launched for dolphin conservation.

According to Khandelwal, this demonstrates that under PM Modi's leadership, the Union government places equal importance on environmental protection, biodiversity, and wildlife conservation alongside human welfare.

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam, told IANS that PM's monthly radio show generates special enthusiasm among children and young people throughout the country.

He emphasised: "Mann Ki Baat is not a political program but a medium to highlight India's talent, innovation, and social initiatives."

"Some objectives cannot be achieved solely through government efforts. But when society and local communities come together, remarkable results can be achieved," he added.