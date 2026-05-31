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Tourist Bus Crash in Western Turkey Leaves Eight Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) According to reports, a tourist bus accident in western Türkiye has left eight people dead and 33 others injured after the vehicle collided with a roadside guardrail and burst into flames early Sunday.
The bus, which was carrying 38 passengers along with three crew members, was traveling from İzmir toward the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya when the crash occurred on the Denizli-Aydın highway within Denizli Province.
Reports indicate that both the driver and a nine-month-old infant were among those killed in the incident. Emergency teams transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing, according to reports.
The bus, which was carrying 38 passengers along with three crew members, was traveling from İzmir toward the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya when the crash occurred on the Denizli-Aydın highway within Denizli Province.
Reports indicate that both the driver and a nine-month-old infant were among those killed in the incident. Emergency teams transported the injured passengers to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing, according to reports.
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