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Ukraine Receives German IRIS-T Amid Surge in Attacks
(MENAFN) Ukraine has taken delivery of a new German-supplied IRIS-T air defense launcher as it seeks to bolster protection against escalating Russian aerial assaults, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.
“Yesterday, we received a new IRIS-T launcher,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, expressing gratitude to Germany for what he called its “constant contribution to protecting people.” He added: “Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support.”
The IRIS-T system forms a central part of Ukraine’s multi-layered air defense network, which depends heavily on Western-supplied platforms to shield cities and critical infrastructure from Russian strikes. Each launcher can carry eight missiles and be deployed on either trucks or tracked vehicles, with certain variants capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles).
Zelenskyy reported that Russia carried out more than 2,300 drone attacks, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bomb strikes, and 108 missile launches over the past week alone, targeting residential areas and energy infrastructure.
While acknowledging continued German military assistance, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine still faces urgent shortages of interceptor missiles. “We also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” he said.
Kyiv has repeatedly warned that its air defense stockpiles are under strain, particularly as it confronts persistent drone and missile barrages. Officials also note that the IRIS-T system is not designed to intercept ballistic missiles, leaving gaps in Ukraine’s defensive coverage.
“Yesterday, we received a new IRIS-T launcher,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted on the US social media platform X, expressing gratitude to Germany for what he called its “constant contribution to protecting people.” He added: “Thousands upon thousands of lives have been saved thanks to such strong support.”
The IRIS-T system forms a central part of Ukraine’s multi-layered air defense network, which depends heavily on Western-supplied platforms to shield cities and critical infrastructure from Russian strikes. Each launcher can carry eight missiles and be deployed on either trucks or tracked vehicles, with certain variants capable of engaging targets at distances of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles).
Zelenskyy reported that Russia carried out more than 2,300 drone attacks, nearly 1,560 guided aerial bomb strikes, and 108 missile launches over the past week alone, targeting residential areas and energy infrastructure.
While acknowledging continued German military assistance, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine still faces urgent shortages of interceptor missiles. “We also need missiles for air defense systems so that we have sufficient capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” he said.
Kyiv has repeatedly warned that its air defense stockpiles are under strain, particularly as it confronts persistent drone and missile barrages. Officials also note that the IRIS-T system is not designed to intercept ballistic missiles, leaving gaps in Ukraine’s defensive coverage.
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