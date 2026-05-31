Attack On Abhishek Reflects Public Anger Against TMC: Agnimitra Paul

BJP calls attack on Abhishek Banerjee 'genuine public anger'

West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul on Sunday described the attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee as a reflection of "genuine public anger" against the previous TMC government. She accused the TMC of committing atrocities for years and engaging in violent politics.

Speaking to the media here, Paul said that for fifteen long years, Abhishek Banerjee, former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and TMC had engaged in atrocities, vindictive politics, and violent clashes and added that now they will not be allowed to resort to their brand of violent politics again. "What we are witnessing these days is genuine public anger--pure public anger. For fifteen long years, Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee, and the Trinamool Congress have engaged in atrocities, vindictive politics, and violent clashes. Now that we have assumed office, let me be clear: Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee, if you try to resort to your brand of violent politics again, we will simply not tolerate it," she said.

'Public has given its verdict'

Responding to Mamata Banerjee's old post on X, where she wrote "RULERS BECAME KILLERS -- shame on you BJP", Paul said that the public has now given its final verdict. "Mamata Banerjee once claimed that 'the ruler is a killer'. Well, the public has now given its final verdict. Which ruler was the actual killer? How did Abhaya die? How were women subjected to daily torture for fifteen years? Look at Kamduni and Park Street. Hundreds of our dedicated party workers were brutally murdered and left hanging from trees under their regime," she said.

'People vs Abhishek Banerjee incident'

"Today, under our new government, the sole objective is holistic development. Let us work together cohesively as a team for the state's progress, and we will ensure everyone is included," Paul added. BJP MP Shahnawaz Hussain also reacted to the incident BJP saying the attack on Abhishek Banerjee reflected public anger over 15 years of TMC rule, calling it a people-versus-Banerjee incident and asserting the BJP had no role. "What happened to Abhishek Banerjee yesterday was the anger of the public. The people expressed their outrage by throwing shoes, slippers, and eggs because they had suffered under their rule for fifteen years. He acted like a dictator, and when dictators fall, this is what happens. In West Bengal, it was Suvendu Adhikari's government and police who protected him... Knowing the public was furious, he should have informed the police in advance. This incident was purely people versus Abhishek Banerjee. The BJP had no role in it," Hussain told ANI.

Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP-sponsored attack

The minister's remarks come a day after Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye. The TMC MP described the attack as "BJP-sponsored" and claimed an attempt on his life, adding that the police failed to provide adequate protection. "They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the High Court know about this. We will also let the Governor know about this. I will definitely move to court," Banerjee said. "You can make my body fall, but my resolve is strong and stronger; the passion and enthusiasm are still there, and this head won't bow down," he added.

Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of pressuring hospitals

Mamata Banerjee earlier alleged that the BJP was pressuring hospitals not to admit Banerjee following the attack. "Those who are in power are threatening all the hospitals and the maximum authorities not to admit Abhishek Banerjee because they don't want him to be treated... In front of me, the police were threatening. They said you need permission from the BJP party, who will be treated, and who will not. They have become inhuman," Mamata Banerjee said after visiting Banerjee at Belle Vue Hospital on Saturday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)