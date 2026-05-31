Widespread Rainfall In India As Monsoon Advances, IMD Issues Alert

India is witnessing widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds as the monsoon steadily progresses across the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The ongoing weather activity is expected to affect multiple regions, with localised heavy showers, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions in certain areas.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi is likely to experience scattered rainfall and thunderstorms in the coming days, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, providing some relief from the hot and humid conditions, IMD said.

Monsoon Advancement

The IMD said the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently stretches from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal. Conditions are favourable for its further advance into Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and additional regions of the Bay of Bengal over the next few days.

Widespread Regional Forecasts

Northeast India

In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall will continue, with isolated heavy showers predicted in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during the coming week.

South India

South India is also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, with Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu experiencing wind speeds of 40-50 kmph. Kerala and Lakshadweep may see isolated heavy rainfall, while coastal Andhra Pradesh could face thundersqualls gusting up to 70 kmph, weather department said.

Eastern India

Eastern states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Isolated thundersqualls are also predicted in Odisha and Jharkhand.

Northwest India

In Northwest India, rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds will affect Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand. Parts of Rajasthan are under warnings for dust storms and thundersqualls reaching 80 kmph, while hilly areas in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may see hailstorms.

Central and Western India

Central and Western India will not be spared, with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha witnessing rain and thunderstorms, along with thundersqualls in Vidarbha and western Madhya Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and isolated hailstorms are also likely in Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, and Maharashtra.

Temperature Variations and Heat Conditions

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 6-8°C in some areas, particularly in Konkan, which continues to face hot and humid conditions. The highest recorded temperature recently was 44.8°C in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, while the lowest was 17°C in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

IMD Safety Guidelines

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged areas, and take precautions against heatwaves. Farmers have been urged to protect crops from heavy rainfall and hail, and ensure livestock are sheltered with sufficient water.

With the monsoon spreading steadily across the country, authorities and citizens alike are being urged by the IMD to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines to mitigate the impact of extreme weather.

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