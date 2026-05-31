Kyiv Marks City Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Day is traditionally observed on the last Sunday of May. This year marks the fifth consecutive celebration held under martial law due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

The officially recognized founding date of Kyiv is 482 AD. According to legend, the city was founded by Prince Kyi and his brothers Shchek and Khoryv, along with their sister Lybid. Kyiv is said to have been named after Kyi.

Kyiv Day was first celebrated in 1982, when the city marked its 1,500th anniversary. Since then, the holiday has been observed annually.

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said that, given the security situation, there will be no large-scale citywide celebrations this year. Instead, residents and visitors can attend a variety of local thematic events.

Cultural, educational, and sports institutions across the city have prepared special programs for the occasion.

Among the highlights is the "Unbreakable City" exhibition at the Zoloti Vorota metro station, featuring works by students and faculty of the Universum Professional College of Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University. The annual Kyiv Art Prize ceremony will also take place as part of the celebrations.

Throughout the weekend, residents and visitors can attend a folk art fair at the Ivan Honchar Museum and the 20th International Choral Arts Festival and Competition "Song Above the Dnipro."

In Holosiivskyi Park, organizers will set up an open-air art gallery and host the "Kyiv – An Unbreakable Capital!" event with workshops and activities. Meanwhile, Andriivskyi Descent will host the cultural and artistic event "Descent of Unity," bringing together regions of Ukraine through traditional crafts, cultural presentations, and performances.

Open-air concerts will add to the festive atmosphere. Carillon music will be performed from the bell tower of the St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery, while local ensembles and emerging artists will perform in parks and public squares across the city.

The central sporting event will once again be the traditional Chestnut Run. The city will also host open competitions in kickboxing, rowing, and beach handball. The Trukhaniv Tennis Cup will take place on Trukhaniv Island.

To mark Kyiv Day, free guided city tours have been organized for those interested in learning more about the capital's history and heritage. Museums and libraries are also hosting exhibitions, literary events, creative meetings, and children's workshops dedicated to Kyiv's culture and past.

All events are being held in accordance with wartime safety regulations. Organizers have ensured access to shelters or designated nearby safe locations in case of an air raid alert, the KCSA said.