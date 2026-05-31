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S. Korea Flags Caution on Japan Military Logistics Pact
(MENAFN) South Korea acknowledged Sunday that bilateral talks with Japan over a military logistics-sharing agreement had taken place, even as Seoul signaled it remains far from ready to embrace the Tokyo-backed proposal.
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back disclosed the development to reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a day after holding face-to-face talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, South Korean media reported.
"There were discussions regarding an (potential) ACSA (acquisition and cross-servicing agreement)," Ahn said, offering no further elaboration.
He was equally measured on the path forward. "As this is a matter that requires understanding and persuasion from the peoples of both countries, we still believe that we should remain cautious," he said.
What an ACSA Would Mean
Acquisition and cross-servicing agreements — instruments most commonly deployed between Washington and its treaty allies — govern the reciprocal exchange of logistics support, including food, fuel, and transportation assets during military contingencies. Japan has actively pursued a bilateral version of such a pact with Seoul as part of broader efforts to deepen defense coordination between the two neighbors.
Seoul's reluctance, however, runs deep. South Korean officials harbor concerns that formalizing such an arrangement could open the door to Japan's Self-Defense Forces conducting operations on the Korean Peninsula — a prospect that carries significant historical and political sensitivities. Seoul's careful management of its relationship with Beijing has added a further layer of hesitation to any move that could be read as a tightening of the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral security architecture.
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back disclosed the development to reporters on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a day after holding face-to-face talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, South Korean media reported.
"There were discussions regarding an (potential) ACSA (acquisition and cross-servicing agreement)," Ahn said, offering no further elaboration.
He was equally measured on the path forward. "As this is a matter that requires understanding and persuasion from the peoples of both countries, we still believe that we should remain cautious," he said.
What an ACSA Would Mean
Acquisition and cross-servicing agreements — instruments most commonly deployed between Washington and its treaty allies — govern the reciprocal exchange of logistics support, including food, fuel, and transportation assets during military contingencies. Japan has actively pursued a bilateral version of such a pact with Seoul as part of broader efforts to deepen defense coordination between the two neighbors.
Seoul's reluctance, however, runs deep. South Korean officials harbor concerns that formalizing such an arrangement could open the door to Japan's Self-Defense Forces conducting operations on the Korean Peninsula — a prospect that carries significant historical and political sensitivities. Seoul's careful management of its relationship with Beijing has added a further layer of hesitation to any move that could be read as a tightening of the US-Japan-South Korea trilateral security architecture.
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