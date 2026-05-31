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Colombia Votes Sunday in High-Stakes Race Heading for Runoff
(MENAFN) Colombians go to the polls Sunday to choose a new president through 2030, drawing the curtain on the tenure of Gustavo Petro — the country's first head of state elected from a left-wing coalition.
With ten candidates competing for the Casa de Narino and no contender projected to clinch an outright majority, the contest is almost certain to spill into a June 21 runoff. Polling consistently points to a sharp ideological clash between Sen. Ivan Cepeda of the leftist ruling Pacto Historico coalition and populist independent Abelardo de la Espriella of the Salvacion Nacional party.
The right-wing vote remains fractured between de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, a close ally of former President Alvaro Uribe running under the Centro Democratico banner, with Sergio Fajardo trailing further behind.
Cepeda: The Continuity Candidate Under Pressure
Cepeda enters the race as the establishment's standard-bearer, but carries the full weight of an outgoing administration battered by corruption scandals and broken promises. Born into political royalty — his father, Senator Manuel Cepeda Vargas, was assassinated in 1994 — Cepeda commands a loyal base yet struggles to expand beyond it.
The defining vulnerability shadowing his campaign is public security. Petro's flagship "Total Peace" (Paz Total) disarmament initiative has been broadly judged a failure, with guerrilla and criminal organizations growing in strength, territory, and financing throughout his presidency. His running mate, a prominent indigenous leader, further alienated centrist and middle-class voters by declaring during the campaign that graduates of the country's top universities are "nothing but thieves."
De la Espriella: "El Tigre" Bets on Disruption
On the opposing end, de la Espriella has turbocharged his insurgent campaign on a wave of mass street demonstrations and social media dominance. A flamboyant criminal defense attorney with zero political office experience, he has modeled his movement on the global populist playbook — aligning himself ideologically with US President Donald Trump, Argentina's Javier Milei, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.
A native of Colombia's Caribbean coast, "El Tigre" fuses his region's exuberance and sharp wit into a high-octane political persona. His record is not without controversy: he previously represented Alex Saab, a financier tied to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, whom US prosecutors accuse of laundering $350 million through the American financial system.
His central campaign pledge is a direct rebuke of Petro's security strategy — vowing to immediately reimprison cartel bosses and criminals the outgoing government released under the Paz Total framework.
"The criminals belong in cages, not at the negotiating table. We will restore the rule of law by force if necessary," he said.
With ten candidates competing for the Casa de Narino and no contender projected to clinch an outright majority, the contest is almost certain to spill into a June 21 runoff. Polling consistently points to a sharp ideological clash between Sen. Ivan Cepeda of the leftist ruling Pacto Historico coalition and populist independent Abelardo de la Espriella of the Salvacion Nacional party.
The right-wing vote remains fractured between de la Espriella and Paloma Valencia, a close ally of former President Alvaro Uribe running under the Centro Democratico banner, with Sergio Fajardo trailing further behind.
Cepeda: The Continuity Candidate Under Pressure
Cepeda enters the race as the establishment's standard-bearer, but carries the full weight of an outgoing administration battered by corruption scandals and broken promises. Born into political royalty — his father, Senator Manuel Cepeda Vargas, was assassinated in 1994 — Cepeda commands a loyal base yet struggles to expand beyond it.
The defining vulnerability shadowing his campaign is public security. Petro's flagship "Total Peace" (Paz Total) disarmament initiative has been broadly judged a failure, with guerrilla and criminal organizations growing in strength, territory, and financing throughout his presidency. His running mate, a prominent indigenous leader, further alienated centrist and middle-class voters by declaring during the campaign that graduates of the country's top universities are "nothing but thieves."
De la Espriella: "El Tigre" Bets on Disruption
On the opposing end, de la Espriella has turbocharged his insurgent campaign on a wave of mass street demonstrations and social media dominance. A flamboyant criminal defense attorney with zero political office experience, he has modeled his movement on the global populist playbook — aligning himself ideologically with US President Donald Trump, Argentina's Javier Milei, and El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.
A native of Colombia's Caribbean coast, "El Tigre" fuses his region's exuberance and sharp wit into a high-octane political persona. His record is not without controversy: he previously represented Alex Saab, a financier tied to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, whom US prosecutors accuse of laundering $350 million through the American financial system.
His central campaign pledge is a direct rebuke of Petro's security strategy — vowing to immediately reimprison cartel bosses and criminals the outgoing government released under the Paz Total framework.
"The criminals belong in cages, not at the negotiating table. We will restore the rule of law by force if necessary," he said.
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