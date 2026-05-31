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US Defense Chief Highlights Strengthening US–Pakistan Ties Amid Regional Diplomacy
(MENAFN) According to reports, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has said that what he described as a “true friendship” is developing between Washington and Islamabad, linking the shift to Pakistan’s involvement in diplomatic efforts related to tensions involving Iran.
Speaking during a question-and-answer session after his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth praised Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their role in supporting negotiations aimed at easing regional conflict dynamics.
He also suggested that the evolving US–Pakistan relationship reflects broader diplomatic cooperation, referencing earlier US efforts to mediate between India and Pakistan during their past military confrontation.
According to reports, Hegseth characterized the improving relationship as an “unexpected development and a true friendship,” while noting that Washington’s engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership has increased over the past year.
At the same time, he emphasized that India remains a key strategic partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. In his remarks, he described India as a “critical anchor” in maintaining regional stability and highlighted its ongoing military modernization efforts.
He also reiterated continued US support for defense cooperation with India, including joint production initiatives in the weapons sector.
Addressing questions on regional security dynamics, Hegseth noted that both India and Pakistan continue to view each other as security threats, which he said drives their ongoing development of missile capabilities as part of deterrence strategies.
Speaking during a question-and-answer session after his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit in Singapore, Hegseth praised Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, for their role in supporting negotiations aimed at easing regional conflict dynamics.
He also suggested that the evolving US–Pakistan relationship reflects broader diplomatic cooperation, referencing earlier US efforts to mediate between India and Pakistan during their past military confrontation.
According to reports, Hegseth characterized the improving relationship as an “unexpected development and a true friendship,” while noting that Washington’s engagement with Pakistan’s military leadership has increased over the past year.
At the same time, he emphasized that India remains a key strategic partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. In his remarks, he described India as a “critical anchor” in maintaining regional stability and highlighted its ongoing military modernization efforts.
He also reiterated continued US support for defense cooperation with India, including joint production initiatives in the weapons sector.
Addressing questions on regional security dynamics, Hegseth noted that both India and Pakistan continue to view each other as security threats, which he said drives their ongoing development of missile capabilities as part of deterrence strategies.
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