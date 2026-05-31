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Netanyahu Suggests Israel Could Benefit from Shifting Global Energy Routes
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that rising concerns over the Strait of Hormuz may encourage countries to seek alternative energy transportation routes, potentially creating new opportunities for Israel to serve as a link to the Mediterranean.
Speaking during an event in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu argued that major powers have historically responded to energy-related disruptions by developing alternative supply networks and reducing reliance on regions viewed as vulnerable or unstable, according to reports.
“This is what will happen here as well,” he said.
Referring to potential future transport and energy corridors, Netanyahu added: “We have an opportunity here to be part of this route toward the Mediterranean.”
The Israeli leader did not elaborate on the specific project he had in mind, nor did he identify any countries that might participate in such an initiative.
His comments came as international attention remains focused on the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime passages for energy exports. The waterway serves as a key route for a substantial portion of global oil shipments, making any disruption there a matter of significant concern for international markets and governments.
Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the strategic passage, discussions have intensified regarding alternative trade and energy corridors that could reduce dependence on the Gulf route and diversify global supply chains.
Speaking during an event in the Jordan Valley, Netanyahu argued that major powers have historically responded to energy-related disruptions by developing alternative supply networks and reducing reliance on regions viewed as vulnerable or unstable, according to reports.
“This is what will happen here as well,” he said.
Referring to potential future transport and energy corridors, Netanyahu added: “We have an opportunity here to be part of this route toward the Mediterranean.”
The Israeli leader did not elaborate on the specific project he had in mind, nor did he identify any countries that might participate in such an initiative.
His comments came as international attention remains focused on the security of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime passages for energy exports. The waterway serves as a key route for a substantial portion of global oil shipments, making any disruption there a matter of significant concern for international markets and governments.
Amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding the strategic passage, discussions have intensified regarding alternative trade and energy corridors that could reduce dependence on the Gulf route and diversify global supply chains.
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