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Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Turbine Hall

Russia Says Ukrainian Drone Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Turbine Hall


2026-05-31 03:52:19
(MENAFN) A drone strike allegedly carried out by Ukraine has hit the turbine hall of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, causing an explosion and structural damage, according to Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom.

Rosatom said the strike left a hole in the turbine hall wall, while claiming that the plant’s core equipment remained unaffected.

The company stated that the drone was guided using a fiber-optic control system, arguing this indicated the strike was deliberate rather than accidental.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev described the incident as the first targeted attack on key nuclear facility infrastructure resulting in damage to the turbine hall.

“It is noteworthy that the drone was fiber-optic controlled. This completely rules out the possibility of an accidental hit,” he said.

He also warned that repeated strikes near nuclear facilities were escalating risks and could lead to a major incident with cross-border consequences.

“What to expect next? Strikes directly on the turbine? The reactor hall? The reactor and safety systems?” he said.

Likhachev further stated that continued attacks were pushing the region closer to a potentially serious nuclear risk, warning that the consequences could extend far beyond the immediate area.

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