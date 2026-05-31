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Pezeshkian Pushes Regional Cooperation to Protect Iran’s Supply Chains
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Friday that he is willing to hold direct discussions with leaders of neighboring states and regional partners to ensure the continued flow of essential goods and medicines into the country amid increasing economic challenges.
According to a statement from the presidency, Pezeshkian said: “If necessary, I will personally consult with the leaders of neighboring countries and regional partners so that any obstacles to the supply and transfer of essential goods and medicines can be resolved as quickly as possible.”
The remarks were made during a meeting attended by economic ministers, the governor of the central bank, and other senior officials, where discussions focused on speeding up imports of key commodities, medicines, and the development of alternative trade routes.
Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of maintaining market stability and avoiding sharp price fluctuations. He instructed relevant authorities to make greater use of alternative transportation networks and the logistical infrastructure of neighboring countries to keep supply chains functioning smoothly.
The president also urged increased reliance on Iran’s northern ports and called for deeper coordination with neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan, to facilitate the acquisition and import of essential products.
Officials participating in the meeting reviewed proposals aimed at expanding imports through land border crossings and alternative transportation corridors. They also examined the possibility of importing medicines and other critical supplies from China via rail networks.
Pezeshkian additionally stressed that the Foreign Ministry should intensify the use of economic diplomacy to help secure and strengthen supply chains.
"All political, economic and regional capacities of the country must be used to facilitate the process of procurement, transportation, clearance and entry of basic goods and medicines so that there is no interruption in meeting the needs of the people,” he said in his speech.
According to a statement from the presidency, Pezeshkian said: “If necessary, I will personally consult with the leaders of neighboring countries and regional partners so that any obstacles to the supply and transfer of essential goods and medicines can be resolved as quickly as possible.”
The remarks were made during a meeting attended by economic ministers, the governor of the central bank, and other senior officials, where discussions focused on speeding up imports of key commodities, medicines, and the development of alternative trade routes.
Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of maintaining market stability and avoiding sharp price fluctuations. He instructed relevant authorities to make greater use of alternative transportation networks and the logistical infrastructure of neighboring countries to keep supply chains functioning smoothly.
The president also urged increased reliance on Iran’s northern ports and called for deeper coordination with neighboring countries, including Pakistan, Russia, and Azerbaijan, to facilitate the acquisition and import of essential products.
Officials participating in the meeting reviewed proposals aimed at expanding imports through land border crossings and alternative transportation corridors. They also examined the possibility of importing medicines and other critical supplies from China via rail networks.
Pezeshkian additionally stressed that the Foreign Ministry should intensify the use of economic diplomacy to help secure and strengthen supply chains.
"All political, economic and regional capacities of the country must be used to facilitate the process of procurement, transportation, clearance and entry of basic goods and medicines so that there is no interruption in meeting the needs of the people,” he said in his speech.
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