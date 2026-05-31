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Zero Waste Forum to Take Place in Istanbul Next Week
(MENAFN) Istanbul will serve as the stage for a high-profile international gathering next week, as the Zero Waste Forum convenes global decision-makers, industry executives, and sustainability experts to advance climate and environmental agendas.
Scheduled for June 5–7, the forum will be held under the patronage of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan — who chairs the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and serves as honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation — signaling the event's elevated diplomatic standing.
The Zero Waste Foundation, which is hosting the three-day summit, has confirmed that state representatives, ministers, mayors, academics, civil society groups, and private sector leaders from across the globe are expected to attend. The forum's central theme — Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action — was disclosed Saturday in an official statement from Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
Among the key agenda items is a dedicated High-Level Energy and Natural Resources Ministers Session to be chaired by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, titled Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future. The session will address renewable energy investment, circular economy frameworks, waste-to-energy integration, resource efficiency, and energy security.
Bayraktar described the forum as a worldwide platform designed to safeguard the planet and strengthen multilateral cooperation.
Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, underscored the inseparability of energy efficiency and zero waste in achieving sustainable development goals, noting the forum's potential to lay out a concrete roadmap going forward.
"We aim to make Istanbul a global hub for zero waste and energy efficiency," he said.
Scheduled for June 5–7, the forum will be held under the patronage of Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan — who chairs the UN High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste and serves as honorary president of the Zero Waste Foundation — signaling the event's elevated diplomatic standing.
The Zero Waste Foundation, which is hosting the three-day summit, has confirmed that state representatives, ministers, mayors, academics, civil society groups, and private sector leaders from across the globe are expected to attend. The forum's central theme — Road to Antalya: Zero Waste as Climate Action — was disclosed Saturday in an official statement from Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.
Among the key agenda items is a dedicated High-Level Energy and Natural Resources Ministers Session to be chaired by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, titled Energy Efficiency and Resource Management for a Sustainable Future. The session will address renewable energy investment, circular economy frameworks, waste-to-energy integration, resource efficiency, and energy security.
Bayraktar described the forum as a worldwide platform designed to safeguard the planet and strengthen multilateral cooperation.
Samed Agirbas, president of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 High-Level Climate Champion, underscored the inseparability of energy efficiency and zero waste in achieving sustainable development goals, noting the forum's potential to lay out a concrete roadmap going forward.
"We aim to make Istanbul a global hub for zero waste and energy efficiency," he said.
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