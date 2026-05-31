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Israeli Military Attempts to Expand Its Ground Operations in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military is accelerating its ground campaign inside Lebanon, erecting bridges over the Litani River to drive forces deeper into Lebanese territory, Hebrew media reported Saturday — a move that signals a significant widening of an already bloody conflict.
A public broadcaster reported that the military is carving out new routes to sustain troop movements into the Lebanese interior, after a previous crossing attempt two months ago was abandoned when soldiers met fierce resistance and ambushes.
The Litani River — Lebanon's longest river and a critical geographic boundary in the south — now sits at the center of an intensifying military push that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Friday, confirming troops had crossed the waterway and seized what he called "positions of control."
A Lebanese military source told media on Saturday that Israeli forces had already penetrated towns north of the Litani, including Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun, and were pressing toward the outskirts of Nabatieh.
The broadcaster said the latest maneuvers reflect a deliberate strategy to deepen and broaden Israeli operations inside Lebanon, even as a ceasefire agreement — in effect since April 17 and extended through early July — remains technically in force.
Hezbollah has responded by expanding strikes into northern Israel, citing what it describes as daily Israeli violations of the truce. Israeli forces have continued airstrikes, ground incursions, and demolition operations across southern Lebanon throughout the ceasefire period.
Since March 2, Israel's military campaign in Lebanon has killed 3,371 people and wounded 10,129, according to official Lebanese figures, while displacing more than one million others.
A public broadcaster reported that the military is carving out new routes to sustain troop movements into the Lebanese interior, after a previous crossing attempt two months ago was abandoned when soldiers met fierce resistance and ambushes.
The Litani River — Lebanon's longest river and a critical geographic boundary in the south — now sits at the center of an intensifying military push that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Friday, confirming troops had crossed the waterway and seized what he called "positions of control."
A Lebanese military source told media on Saturday that Israeli forces had already penetrated towns north of the Litani, including Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Shaqif Arnoun, and were pressing toward the outskirts of Nabatieh.
The broadcaster said the latest maneuvers reflect a deliberate strategy to deepen and broaden Israeli operations inside Lebanon, even as a ceasefire agreement — in effect since April 17 and extended through early July — remains technically in force.
Hezbollah has responded by expanding strikes into northern Israel, citing what it describes as daily Israeli violations of the truce. Israeli forces have continued airstrikes, ground incursions, and demolition operations across southern Lebanon throughout the ceasefire period.
Since March 2, Israel's military campaign in Lebanon has killed 3,371 people and wounded 10,129, according to official Lebanese figures, while displacing more than one million others.
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