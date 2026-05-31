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WHO Chief Urges Nations to Reconsider Travel Bans Over Ebola
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an urgent appeal Saturday for countries that have sealed their borders and imposed travel restrictions in response to the Ebola outbreak sweeping the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda to reverse course, warning that such measures risk undermining the very transparency needed to contain the epidemic.
Speaking at a press conference in Bunia — the capital of Ituri province and the epicenter of the current outbreak — WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that global solidarity, not isolation, represented the most effective line of defense against the disease's spread. He cautioned that travel bans could deter governments from openly reporting new cases, hampering international response efforts.
Canada and the US have both introduced travel restrictions and visa suspensions targeting residents from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan in response to the outbreak. Regionally, Rwanda and Uganda — which share land borders with Congo — have moved to limit cross-border movement, with Rwanda barring entry to any foreign national who has transited through Congo within the preceding 30 days.
Tedros called on affected local communities to remain at the heart of the response effort, particularly given that the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no approved vaccine or treatment currently exists.
"We are not here to tell people what to do. We are here to listen," he said. "Communities understand their own challenges and their own solutions. Our role is to support you in implementing those solutions, together," he said.
The scale of the crisis is growing. The WHO confirmed at least 134 verified cases across Congo and Uganda as of Friday, with 18 deaths recorded among confirmed cases in both countries. Congolese health authorities paint an even grimmer picture, reporting that suspected cases continue to emerge daily, with cumulative figures exceeding 1,000 since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15.
The Bundibugyo strain remains concentrated across three volatile eastern Congolese provinces — Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu — as international health officials race to prevent further geographic spread.
Speaking at a press conference in Bunia — the capital of Ituri province and the epicenter of the current outbreak — WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that global solidarity, not isolation, represented the most effective line of defense against the disease's spread. He cautioned that travel bans could deter governments from openly reporting new cases, hampering international response efforts.
Canada and the US have both introduced travel restrictions and visa suspensions targeting residents from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan in response to the outbreak. Regionally, Rwanda and Uganda — which share land borders with Congo — have moved to limit cross-border movement, with Rwanda barring entry to any foreign national who has transited through Congo within the preceding 30 days.
Tedros called on affected local communities to remain at the heart of the response effort, particularly given that the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which no approved vaccine or treatment currently exists.
"We are not here to tell people what to do. We are here to listen," he said. "Communities understand their own challenges and their own solutions. Our role is to support you in implementing those solutions, together," he said.
The scale of the crisis is growing. The WHO confirmed at least 134 verified cases across Congo and Uganda as of Friday, with 18 deaths recorded among confirmed cases in both countries. Congolese health authorities paint an even grimmer picture, reporting that suspected cases continue to emerge daily, with cumulative figures exceeding 1,000 since the outbreak was officially declared on May 15.
The Bundibugyo strain remains concentrated across three volatile eastern Congolese provinces — Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu — as international health officials race to prevent further geographic spread.
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