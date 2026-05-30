Russian Army Loses 1,430 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
As of May 30, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,960 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,643 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 42,930 (+70) artillery systems, 1,813 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,398 (+1) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,500 (+4) ground robotic systems, 318,433 (+1,781) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,693 (+6) cruise missiles, 33 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 100,713 (+483) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,231 (+4) units of special equipment. The figures are being updated.Read also: Special Operations Forces strike two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia region
As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 228 combat clashes on the front line over the past day.
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