Russian Army Loses 1,430 Troops In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of May 30, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,960 (+2) Russian tanks, 24,643 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 42,930 (+70) artillery systems, 1,813 (+5) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,398 (+1) air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 1,500 (+4) ground robotic systems, 318,433 (+1,781) operational-tactical UAVs, 4,693 (+6) cruise missiles, 33 warships / boats, 2 submarines, 100,713 (+483) vehicles and fuel tankers, 4,231 (+4) units of special equipment. The figures are being updated.

Special Operations Forces strike two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, there were 228 combat clashes on the front line over the past day.