Karnataka: With 50 Yrs Experience, Patil Hopes For Ministry Berth

Congress MLA Patil Seeks Cabinet Berth, Cites Experience

Amid leadership transition in Karnataka, Congress MLA Allamprabhu Patil on Saturday expressed hope of being inducted into the state cabinet while urging the party leadership to give him an opportunity as a minister, citing his long political experience and work spanning over the past five decades.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said he has been associated with the Congress for decades and believes his political experience and past work make him deserving of a ministerial role. "Since 1972, I've also been in the party. I have been in this political field for 50 years, and I am also expecting a ministry. I request our leader Mallikarjun Kharge Sahib, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah Sahib and D K Shivakumar to give me an opportunity," Patil said.

Highlighting the need for representation from backward districts, he said leaders from such regions have an important role. "Many of our old people have asked for development in our backward districts, and we also have a very important role. When I was in power before, many things were implemented. I created the Togari board. I have done a lot of work in our mandal panchayats and zilla panchayats. I have also worked in the Vidhan Parishad, and everyone knows that. Therefore, I request you once again to give me an opportunity," he added.

CLP Meeting to Elect New Leader

Patil said the gathering has been scheduled for 4 pm oday, and senior Congress leaders will be present to oversee the process of electing the new CLP leader. "After the resignation of Siddaramaiah as the CM, our CLP meeting is scheduled for 4 pm today. AICC leaders KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, and state Congress president DK Shivakumar will be there and we have told all MLAs, MLCs and MPs to be present there to elect the new CLP leader.

"Later, all the leaders will sit together and initiate the further process. Today, everyone will 100 per cent come. Three or four people are away and have given letters; they also fully agree with everyone," he said.

The CLP meeting comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said the CLP meeting will be held at 4 pm in Bengaluru in the presence of party observers, who will later consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters. (ANI)

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