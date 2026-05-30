Why Are Horror Fans Upset? 'Obsession' Released In India After CBFC Cuts Social Media Erupts

Horror aficionados went into cinemas on Thursday, eager to see Obsession on the big screen. For many spectators, however, the talk immediately switched from the film's horrors to the sequences they never saw in the first place.

Curry Barker's horror film, released in India on May 29, has already established a strong international reputation and is currently the highest-rated horror film of 2026 on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, which starred Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, garnered significant online attention before its release in India.

However, spectators quickly realised that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had required significant changes before clearing the film for cinema distribution.

Obsession obtained an A accreditation from the CBFC and runs for around 1 hour and 50 minutes. Despite the adults-only rating, the board apparently cut 38 seconds of footage from the picture.

bear is the worst male character ever he could have just told nicki his feeling got rejected naturally & wished for his cat he killed with neglect back but nope ✨brain wash her✨#obsession #getobsessed twitter/xF4LnCg50y

- Jimbo (@JimbosJunkbox) May 30, 2026

The changes included 24 seconds of "extreme violence" and the entire removal of 14 seconds of "graphic sexual activity" as stated by the CBFC. Before the film could be released in India, a nudity-containing scene was deleted.

In addition to the cutbacks, the video now includes required anti-smoking, anti-tobacco, and anti-liquor messages.

The modifications were not well received by audiences, particularly horror lovers who had been looking forward to an unfiltered theatrical experience. Social media platforms erupted with furious replies from fans questioning why portions were omitted despite the film's adult certification.

"The Censor Board stinks, @CBFC_India. I just watched Obsession at Cinepolis in Kerala. A significant portion of the storyline was lost due to legitimate edits on violence and a sex scene (mind you, for an A-rated picture!), according to one X user who saw the video.

Watched Obsession tonight with a homie bc I remembered the lead actress form the Superman and Lois CW show and was excited it was like an indie horror film...glad I supported it..but this shit was crazy. I need a moment. Well done but also I need a moment alone. #Obsession Carlos (@CoggedCG) May 30, 2026

Another viewer questioned the reasoning of the modifications, writing, "What's Wrong with CBFC." The CBFC reduced 38 seconds of footage from Obsession and awarded it a 'A' Certificate. What's the sense of issuing a 'A' certificate if you have to edit and silence the sequences? First with Superman, then with the Dhurandhar series, and now with Obsession. CBFC believes ADULTS to be immature enough that they cannot watch horror films in a crowded cinema due to excessive meddling.