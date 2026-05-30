Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 8: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Film Crosses Rs 27 Crore Worldwide

Chand Mera Dil witnessed an expected drop on its second Friday, but the romantic drama continued adding to its total. The Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer has now crossed Rs 27 crore worldwide.

Ananya Panday and Lakshya's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil has entered its second week at the box office on a steady note. Despite witnessing a drop in collections on its second Friday, the film has managed to cross the ₹27 crore mark worldwide, reflecting decent audience interest amid competition from other releases.

According to trade estimates, Chand Mera Dil collected around ₹1.30 crore net in India on Day 8, marking a decline of nearly 41% from its Day 7 earnings of ₹2.20 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached approximately ₹20.75 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹24.50 crore.

The film opened with ₹3 crore on its first Friday and enjoyed healthy weekend growth before settling into a stable weekday trend. It wrapped up its first week with an India net collection of ₹19.45 crore.

The Vivek Soni directorial has now grossed an estimated ₹27.55 crore worldwide, including over ₹3 crore from overseas markets. While the film has not emerged as a major blockbuster, it has shown resilience despite mixed reviews and limited pre-release buzz.

Backed by Dharma Productions, Chand Mera Dil has benefited from positive word-of-mouth in select urban centres and the chemistry between its lead pair. The upcoming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the romantic drama can maintain momentum and move closer to the ₹30 crore worldwide milestone.