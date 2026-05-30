RSS On 'Cockroach Janata Party' Talk: Differing Opinions Are Normal

Differing Opinions Part of Democracy

Amid discussions on social media surrounding the so-called "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP), Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar has said that differing opinions and public discussions are a natural part of a democratic society and should not be viewed with concern.

Speaking during an interaction with reporters, Ambekar said India is an aware society that functions through democratic processes, with transparent elections, a free media and open public discourse. "We are an aware society and we follow the democratic process. Within that democratic process, we have transparent elections, an open media, and now social media as well. Open forums take place every day. So, I believe that in a democracy, any kind of discussion and people expressing differing opinions should not be taken as a shock. They should be considered a part of the normal process," said Ambekar.

RSS Intervention Not Needed

On whether the RSS should respond to such discussions, Ambekar said democratic institutions, political parties and the media are capable of addressing such matters on their own. "These are all conversations, and the people involved will themselves deal with those issues. I believe the media is free enough to handle them. Political parties are capable, and none of our institutions are weak. They are capable of handling matters, and our system is capable as well. Therefore, I do not think the organisation (RSS) needs to rush into matters immediately," Ambekar said.

Ambekar Praises India's Youth

Ambekar also praised India's youth, saying the younger generation remains optimistic about the country's future and contributes positively through constitutional means. "Our younger generation, sometimes called Gen Z, is very hopeful. They have tremendous faith in India. Whatever they do is within the constitutional process. Their contribution is towards taking India forward. The youth of our country have invested all their energy into this, and that is why the nation is progressing in every field," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)