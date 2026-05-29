Türkiye's Economic Confidence Index Climbs To 97.2 In May 2026

Türkiye's Economic Confidence Index Climbs To 97.2 In May 2026
Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) indicates that the real sector (manufacturing industry) confidence index saw the strongest monthly growth, rising by 2.4% to 101.0.
The retail trade confidence index grew by 0.8% to 112.5, while the consumer confidence index posted a modest gain of 0.3% to stand at 85.8.--
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