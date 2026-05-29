Airborne Forces Explain How They Train Soldiers For Parachute Jumps

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing Vitalii, call sign“Sapsan,” the head of the airborne training school at the 199th Training Center of the Airborne Assault Forces.

“Under the current war conditions, parachute jumps are hardly ever used, but no European or NATO country excludes airborne operations from the training of its military personnel. This toughens up the personnel, builds self-confidence and confidence in their actions. When you take a step into the unknown, you push yourself beyond your limits. It's good psychological training. This skill is necessary, even if it's not relevant today. Because tomorrow, EWs or air defense systems might appear, and we'll be able to return to jumping. There are parachute systems that allow for a drop 30–40 km deep into enemy territory,” noted“Sapsan.”

According to him, for jumps to be carried out, it's important that there be no strong wind. Cold, on the other hand, isn't a problem, because in winter they've even landed at temperatures as low as -27°C. Before jumping, the soldiers undergo a 40-hour training course.

“You feel the adrenaline and fear, because only a fool isn't afraid. Last week, the personnel underwent training for the jumps. Everyone learned to pack their own parachute, practiced on the airborne complex's simulators-that is, they studied everything from boarding the aircraft to exiting it and possible emergency situations. We train soldiers so that all their actions become second nature and they know what to do without even thinking,” added school instructor Second Lieutenant Mykola Sadovsky, call sign“Bison.”

Sadovsky has over 400 jumps to his credit.

As noted by a paramedic at the airborne training school, injuries during parachute jumps are generally rare. The main cause is that a person becomes disoriented after landing and lands incorrectly. In such cases, first aid is provided, and the person is then sent to the hospital, where a doctor assesses their condition after an X-ray.

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As reported by Ukrinform, the 199th Training Center of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that they are not canceling helicopter jumps, as the nature of warfare is constantly changing, and this skill may prove necessary for the military.