Amir Sends Congratulations To Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince On Successful Hajj Season

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has sent cables of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the successful completion of the Hajj season 1447 AH.

HH the Amir praised the organization of the pilgrimage and wished the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.