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Qatari Pilgrims Praise Organization And Services During Hajj Season

Qatari Pilgrims Praise Organization And Services During Hajj Season


2026-05-29 02:02:20
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatari pilgrims performing Hajj 1447 AH have praised the high level of organization and services provided throughout this year's pilgrimage, highlighting significant improvements in facilities and support across the holy sites.

Pilgrims said enhanced services in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah - including medical, logistical and guidance support available around the clock - allowed them to perform their rituals in comfort and peace of mind.

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The Qatar Hajj Mission said the season reflected close coordination with Saudi authorities and Hajj operators, ensuring a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience from departure in Qatar through to the completion of rituals in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Saudi Arabia in serving worshipers and for the continued support provided by Qatar's leadership and the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

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The Peninsula

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