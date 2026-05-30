WATCH: SUV Crashes Through Cinema Screen Mid-Movie, Viral Video Leaves Viewers Stunned

A shocking video from a movie theater is taking social media by storm after a real SUV crashed through the cinema screen while a film was playing. Viewers were surprised by the dramatic scene, which soon generated a lot of internet responses.

In the widely shared video, attendees are shown calmly enjoying a movie in a crowded theatre. A automobile looks to be speeding straight for the big-screen camera during a dramatic moment. The audience initially believes it to be a scene from the film. But a few seconds later, the scenario becomes horrifyingly real. In the video, an actual Mahindra Scorpio SUV smashes into the hallway from behind the movie theatre screen, causing the screen to abruptly shatter. As the car approaches the stage area, dust, debris, and fragments of the shattered screen fly throughout the theatre. As of right moment, neither the theater's name nor the incident's location are known.

Watch Viral Video

कमाल है सिनेमा हॉल में अचानक घुसी महिंद्रा स्कार्पियो यह देख कर चीख पुकार मच गई। ऐसा तो पहले कभी नहीं देखा। twitter/gmSjuTN03x

- _ (@Mariyam_MBD) May 29, 2026

The audience becomes terrified at the surprise collision. While some individuals are seen leaping from their seats and sprinting in the direction of exits, others are left stunned and unable to comprehend what has just transpired.

Social Media Reactions

Many internet users originally thought the video was manipulated or artificial intelligence-generated since it was so dramatic. But the audience's actual responses made the film much more thrilling to watch.

Jokes and incredulity swamped comment sections as the video went viral. Some compared the encounter to an extreme form of a 4D movie experience, while others called it a "real-life movie climax."

"Brother, reel literally became real here," a user wrote. "This is the most realistic action scene ever," someone else joked.

While some wondered how the SUV got into the theatre, others conjectured that the event may have been a publicity hoax.

The bizarre nature of the video has made it one of the most discussed clips online. From memes to humorous reactions, social media users continue to share the footage widely.