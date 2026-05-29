West Bengal Kicks Off Preparations For Digital-First Census 2027

The Government of West Bengal has initiated preparations for the Census 2027, which will be conducted with a strong emphasis on digital technology, citizen participation and data accuracy.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the Chief Minister stated that the Census is a Constitutional obligation and a mandatory national exercise vital for evidence-based policymaking and planning. The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, informed that the State Government had approved the necessary arrangements for the Census during the Cabinet meeting held on May 11, 2026. The exercise assumes particular significance for West Bengal, given its over 600-kilometre international border, making accurate demographic data essential for effective governance and monitoring.

Key Dates and Self-Enumeration

The reference date for Census 2027 has been fixed as March 1, 2027, while the field operations and self-enumeration process will commence from August 2026, as per the release. For the first time in the history of the Census in India, citizens will have the option of digital self-enumeration, enabling them to submit their information online without waiting for enumerators to visit their households. The Chief Minister will complete the first self-enumeration exercise in West Bengal, said Director, Directorate of Census Operations, West Bengal, Rashmi Kamal, in the conference of the Principal Census Officers, inaugurated by Chief Minister, West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, today at Nabanna Sabhaghar, symbolically launching the citizen participation component of the Census.

Enumeration Phases

The self-enumeration process will be conducted in two phases: Phase I (Self-Enumeration): August 1 to August 14, 2026; Phase II (House Listing Operations): August 16 to September 14, 2026. The Census operations will continue thereafter, culminating in the reference date of March 1, 2027.

Digital Platforms and Support

According to the release, several digital platforms and mobile applications have been developed to facilitate the smooth implementation of the Census. These include: Self-Enumeration Portal: gov and Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) Portal, HLO Mobile App and the HLBC Mobile App. Citizens can access Census-related information specific to the State through the dedicated portal: gov. A toll-free helpline number, 1855, has also been launched to assist citizens with queries related to the Census process.

Expected Benefits of Digital Census

Officials highlighted that the digital Census framework is expected to deliver multiple benefits, including: Enhanced accuracy and reliability of data, increased public participation, Greater convenience for citizens, Faster processing and compilation of information and reduced time required for enumeration and data management

Official Launch and Mascots

The mascots for Census 2027, "Vikas" and "Pragati", were also unveiled as symbols of development and progress. It was informed that the Government of India issued the notification for Census operations on June 16, 2025, while the State Government issued the corresponding notification on May 11, 2026.

The Census remains one of the largest administrative and enumerative exercises in the world and plays a critical role in planning, resource allocation and socio-economic development. (ANI)

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