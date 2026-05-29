Uzbekistan Eyes New Tourism And Infrastructure Projects With China's Silk Road Fund
The sides emphasized the importance of major investment initiatives under China's Belt and Road Initiative, including the planned China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway and wind energy projects developed in partnership with ACWA Power.
Furthermore, the parties noted that Silk Road Fund support for the Samarkand Tourist Center has contributed to the development of Uzbekistan's tourism infrastructure, transforming the complex into one of Central Asia's leading MICE venues. The site has hosted major international summits, UN Tourism and UNESCO assemblies, as well as large-scale business forums.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment