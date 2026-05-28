Hema Malini's 60-Year Journey: B-Town To Celebrate With A Concert

The Bollywood stars are set to commemorate Hema Malini's 60-year journey in cinema through a special 'Hema Malini Live-in Concert' scheduled to take place on July 10. Stars, including Upasana, Anu Malik, Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon, expressed their happiness on this while recalling their professional and personal relationship with the actor-politician.

Bollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the 'Dream Girl'

While speaking to ANI, Padmini Kolhapure recalled her familial relationship with Hema Malini, saying that the actress remained humble despite achieving early success in Bollywood. Kolhapure said, "My relationship with Hema ji is very old. Not only with her, but also with her family, including her mother, cousins, sisters, aunts and her brothers. I had a very deep relationship with all of them. As a child actor, I did a film called Dream Girl, and till today, she is still Dream Girl. The on-screen Dream Girl is still the off-screen Dream Girl."

She continued, "But the way her career graph was. It kept going up and up. Sometimes, for any actor. For any artist, there are ups and downs, but as far as I remember, Hema ji has only seen the stairs up. So, this is a very good thing, and the more she kept going up, the more humble she was. This diamond jubilee celebration. I am very excited."

Singer-composer Anu Malik was also all praise for Hema Malini, calling the actress a "great actor and human being." Anu Malik said, "Such a great artist. For whom the diamond jubilee celebration is happening? It is a matter of pride for me. That I will be on the stage where Hema ji will be. She is a great actor. Great human being, and I can't praise her enough."

The 'Red Rose' actress Poonam Dhillon described Hema Malini as an "ideal actor" for everyone by appreciating her beauty, dancing skills and expressions. She also called her a role model for aspiring actresses. "I think Hema ji is an ideal for everyone. Any actor who comes wants to become Hema Malini. It is very difficult. It is not easy because she has so many qualities. A perfect face. Fabulous dancer. Such beautiful, expressive eyes and a character who is so dignified. I have never heard anybody. Say anything bad about Hema ji. She is an ideal woman. She is a role model. I have worked with her in many films," said Poonam Dhillon.

TV and film star Upasana shared that she has been a "fan" of Hema Malini since childhood. While recalling her fan love for the actress, Upasana revealed that she used to store the photographs of Hema Malini in an album alongside actor Dharmendra's photos. Upasana said, "I have been her fan since childhood. When I was small, I used to cut out her photographs and put them in the album of Dharam ji and Hema ji. So, this beautiful couple has always been in the hearts of people. I have worked with Hema ji, Dharam, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. This is my good fortune. They are as beautiful as they look from the outside. Hema Ji was a dream girl before, and she is still a dream girl for us."

Concert Details and Charity Initiative

Hema Malini's late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra will also be honoured posthumously at the event. RJ Anirudh Chawla is the brainchild behind the upcoming mega celebrations for Hema Malini. Speaking to ANI, Anirudh shared, " Aaj bhi 60 saal baad cinema mein (Even today, after 60 years in cinema), she has remained so active and relevant. So I thought I would create a 360-degree 'Hema Malini Universe' with her, because the idea of a 'universe' is quite in trend these days. I have also started working on a book with her; we are making a documentary as well, and the concert I am going to do, 'Hema Malini Live in Concert', is being held to mark her completion of 60 years in cinema. Lekin isko hum Dharam ji ki yaad mein bhi kar rahe hain (But we are also doing this in memory of Dharam ji)"

"So I suggested to Hema ji that we turn this into a charity musical concert, with the proceeds being donated to both FWICE and CINTAA. Since this industry gave Dharam ji his identity as an actor, it only feels right that we give something back to the industry, especially for the welfare of the workers and artists who have supported and sustained it throughout," he added.

On Monday, Hema Malini received Padma Vibhushan on behalf of her late husband, and cinema icon Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Hema Malini at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

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