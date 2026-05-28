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Scaling Up Digital Solutions To Drive Economic Growth Across EAEU - Putin

Scaling Up Digital Solutions To Drive Economic Growth Across EAEU - Putin


2026-05-28 03:06:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union must more actively introduce and scale up the best digital practices to accelerate economic growth and increase competitiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, technological transformation is already changing the structure of the economy, industry, labor market, and social sphere, which makes it necessary for the EAEU countries to coordinate efforts to adapt to new challenges.

"We need to be ready for the upcoming changes, and even better-use them as a driver for accelerated economic growth," Putin said.

The President noted that a framework for digital integration has already been established within the EAEU: common standards for exchanging data on trade operations are applied, digital commerce rules are unified, electronic navigation seals are used, and an integrated information system for the labor market is operational.

He emphasized that the next stage should involve a wider dissemination of technological solutions that have already proven their effectiveness among the countries of the union.

"It is very important to join efforts, implement the very best practices, and replicate them," he declared.

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Trend News Agency

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