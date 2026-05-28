Municipality Ministry Calls For Clean, Safe Parks During Eid Holidays
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has called on residents and visitors to maintain cleanliness and safety in public parks during the Eid holiday celebrations.
In a social media post, the ministry encouraged the public to enjoy the beauty of Qatar's parks while adhering to guidelines aimed at preserving public facilities to ensure a pleasant environment for all visitors.Read Also
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The ministry advised parkgoers to dispose of waste only in designated bins, cooperate with security personnel, and avoid causing disturbances that may inconvenient others.
Families were also urged to closely supervise children in play areas to ensure their safety during the busy holiday period.
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