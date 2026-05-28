Twisha Sharma Death Case: CBI Detains Giribala Singh Questioning Underway At Her Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 28 (IANS) In a significant development in the high-profile dowry death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday detained retired district judge Giribala Singh from her Bhopal residence in connection with the alleged suicide of her daughter-in-law, Twisha Sharma.

A CBI team, backed by a heavy police force, reached Giribala Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area early in the day. Local police barricaded the entire locality and restricted public movement during the arrest proceedings.

The arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, five months after her marriage to Singh's son Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

Giribala Singh had approached a Bhopal sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail two days after the incident. The 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, granted her bail on May 15, citing her age and money transfers to the deceased.

However, in a 17-page order passed on Wednesday, vacation judge Devnarayan Mishra quashed the bail, observing that the trial court failed to properly examine crucial material facts. The High Court noted that WhatsApp chats and statements by Twisha's family indicated the allegations were not limited only to her husband, Samarth Singh.

“From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh,” the court observed. It said several important aspects were overlooked while granting relief to Giribala Singh.

The court said the allegations required deeper scrutiny under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha's family alleged that both Giribala Singh and her son harassed Twisha and pressured her to terminate her pregnancy. The court noted it was an admitted fact that Twisha had terminated her pregnancy.

While the post-mortem report stated the cause of death was antemortem hanging by ligature, the High Court noted six to seven additional injuries on Twisha's body, including injuries on her left arm, finger and head.

A subsequent query report clarified these injuries were not caused while removing the body from the ligature or during transportation to the hospital.

Counsel for Twisha's father argued that Giribala Singh, a retired judicial officer trained in cyber forensics and crime scene management, may have used her expertise to tamper with the crime scene.

Madhya Pradesh Advocate General Prashant Singh told IANS on Thursday, "A detailed hearing was held yesterday in the matter. The main points considered by the High Court include that seven antemortem injuries were found on Twisha Sharma's body, indicating the seriousness of the case. Secondly, several notices were issued by the investigating team, but the required cooperation was not provided by her."