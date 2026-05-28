Alkem Labs' Q4 Profit Falls 27.7 Pc Declares Rs 10 Dividend

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Pharmaceutical major Alkem Laboratories Limited on Thursday reported a 27.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q4 FY26), impacted by a one-time loss during the quarter.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 236 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, compared to Rs 306 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Alkem Labs said the earnings were affected by a one-time loss of Rs 135 crore recorded during the quarter.

Despite the fall in profit, the company registered healthy growth in revenue. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 14.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,603 crore in the March quarter, up from Rs 3,144 crore reported in the same period last financial year.

The company's EBITDA increased 32.2 per cent to Rs 517 crore against Rs 391 crore in the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA margin also improved to 14.4 per cent from 12.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

Alkem Labs also announced a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for fiscal 2026. The total payout to shareholders is estimated at nearly Rs 119.57 crore.

The company said August 7 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the final dividend.

The dividend payment is subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming annual general meeting and will be paid from September 1 onwards.

Earlier this year, the company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 43 per share in February 2026.

In the previous financial years, Alkem Labs had paid dividends of Rs 8 per share in August 2025, Rs 37 per share in February 2025 and Rs 5 per share in August 2024.

Meanwhile, the company also announced the appointment of Madhurima Singh as Executive Director for a period of five years with effect from December 20.