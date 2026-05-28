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Steve Heywood Named To Lead Global Communications At Philips
(MENAFN- PRovoke) AMSTERDAM-Steve Heywood has been appointed as senior vice president and global head of communications at Philips, having joined the company as vp and head of external relations two years ago, and most recently leading the communications function on an interim basis.
The role includes managing the healthcare company's reputation across cross investor, regulatory, stakeholder, internal and external audiences.
In a LinkedIn post, Heywood said,“Communications connects strategy, innovation and impact to strengthen trust and stakeholder confidence, ultimately supporting business performance. It's a fascinating moment to do this work as Al reshapes how we produce, discover and consume content. I'm proud of the contribution this team makes to help Philips deliver better care for more people.”
Lian Vergeer - Langens continues to lead brand for the company and the two functions will work closely together.
Heywood joined Philips in May of 2024, having previously spent almost a decade in management roles at Edelman, most recently as general manager of the firm's operations in the Netherlands.
Previously, he was head of corporate communications for eBay in London, and held roles at Weber Shandwick and McDonald's.
The role includes managing the healthcare company's reputation across cross investor, regulatory, stakeholder, internal and external audiences.
In a LinkedIn post, Heywood said,“Communications connects strategy, innovation and impact to strengthen trust and stakeholder confidence, ultimately supporting business performance. It's a fascinating moment to do this work as Al reshapes how we produce, discover and consume content. I'm proud of the contribution this team makes to help Philips deliver better care for more people.”
Lian Vergeer - Langens continues to lead brand for the company and the two functions will work closely together.
Heywood joined Philips in May of 2024, having previously spent almost a decade in management roles at Edelman, most recently as general manager of the firm's operations in the Netherlands.
Previously, he was head of corporate communications for eBay in London, and held roles at Weber Shandwick and McDonald's.
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