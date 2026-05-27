Little Malti Marie Turns Tiny Drummer Girl In Father Nick Jonas' Latest Rehearsal Pictures

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Pop icon and singer Nick Jonas recently delighted fans after sharing adorable pictures of his daughter Malti Marie from the technical rehearsals of his show.

The singer gave a sweet glimpse into his family moments as little Malti appeared to be enjoying herself around the musical setup backstage.

In the pictures shared by Nick on his social media account, little Malti Marie can could be seen exploring the rehearsal area while trying her hands at the drums with Nick standing besides her.

One of the photos captured the little girl seated near the drum set and another showed her spending time backstage with her father during the preparations for Nick's performance.

In another picture, she was seen holding the mike and also wearing headgears as if listening to music.

Nick Jonas accompanied the pictures with a heartfelt caption that read:“What happens in Vegas.”

For the uninitiated, Nick and his global icon wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti Marie, their first child via surrogacy in 2022.

The couple has often taken to their respective social media accounts to share sweet glimpses of their daughter.

Nick Jonas, earlier had opened up about Malti, who needed to be resuscitated shortly after she was born.

On his appearance on the On Purpose podcast, he had said, "She came to the world under, sort of, very intense circumstances. We were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born, and we get a call that it's going to be sooner."

He added, "We basically, you know, went into action and she was born via surrogate. We got to the hospital, and she came out. She was 1 pound, 11 ounces and purple basically."

Reportedly, Malti upon birth spent nearly 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit, and Nick said that the situation felt perilous at one point in time.

Talking about it, he shared, "These angels at the NICU, kind of, resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated (her) and everything else. Because it was COVID times, my wife and I would basically do 12-hour shifts at the hospital for three and a half months. I could still, sort of, smell it."

He added, "It's a tough reality check. Just driving there and back each day and seeing each other, sort of, as passing ships was a crazy thing. I'll just say this about the NICU nurses, they are truly angels."

For the uninitiated, Nick and his global icon superstar wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti, who is their only child yet, via a surrogate in January 2022.