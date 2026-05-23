Beartooth Frontman Caleb Shomo Comes Out As 'A Proudly Gay Man' After Months Of Speculation

MENAFN - Live Mint) Caleb Shomo, the lead vocalist and founder of metalcore band Beartooth, has announced that he is gay following months of public speculation and online scrutiny linked to his recent artistic direction and public image.

Musician Caleb Shomo comes out as gay

The musician shared the news in a statement posted to social media on Saturday, opening up about the personal challenges he has faced while coming to terms with his identity.

“There's been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further (sic),” Shomo wrote.“I am a proudly gay man (sic).”

The singer continued by reflecting on the emotional process behind the announcement.

“This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now (sic),” he continued.“It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact (sic).”

The entire statement read:

"There's been a lot of speculation surrounding my personal life as of late and I feel compelled to set the record straight before it affects those I love any further.

I am a proudly gay man.

This is something I've been unpacking and reckoning with in my life for quite some time now. It's been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact.

When it comes to my art / Beartooth, I have always strived to chase who I am in the deepest part of my soul from album to album. As you could gather if you've followed the band at all in the earlier years, there are 4 very self deprecating albums about exploring my religious upbringing, depression, self hatred, self loathing, and hopelessness. I am grateful for all these albums, yet feel embarrassed at times that I wouldn't allow myself to really dig up the roots for so long.

I spent a decade burying feelings with alcohol, and honestly when I decided to put it down and focus on exploring why I felt this way for so long, it's been a direct path to me reconciling with my sexuality in hopes that it will eventually lead to me experiencing self love. One thing I decided before I wrote a single note of the upcoming album is that whatever happens, I will express myself whole heartedly and fully. Wherever it takes me I will follow and I refuse to water any part of it down, from the music, to the lyrical content, and way I portray myself. I will only do what makes me happy at the deepest level and what is the most honest depiction of who I am. I believe it's impossible to love every part of you when you won't face every part of you head on. I am trying to finally be proud of who I am and I think this is a massive part of that journey.

To those who have shown me love, empowerment through living life freely and openly in my presence, supporting the queer community, or simply telling me you love me whoever I am, I am forever in your debt and I hope you know what you mean to me.

I encourage anyone who's struggling with who they are to give yourself grace. Give yourself patience. Be honest with yourself. Do the hard work instead of burying it down as deep as you physically can thinking it will change like I did. Holding these things in only hurt you and those around you.

Love you all, and hopefully this is a step in the right direction to loving myself one day.

- Caleb Shomo"

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The announcement arrives several months after the release of Beartooth's single Free, which generated divided reactions among fans due to its more melodic and pop-oriented sound. The music video, which featured Shomo wearing flamboyant outfits and make-up, also became the subject of online commentary and mockery in some corners of the rock and metal community.

Among the most widely discussed reactions was a post from Chris Fronzak, frontman of Attila, who joked on X, formerly known as Twitter,“Looks like Caleb Shomo dropped the 'S.'” Fronzak later apologised for the remark after criticism from fans and fellow musicians who described the comment as homophobic.

The backlash surrounding the release of“Free” appeared to coincide with a period of withdrawal from social media for Shomo. Following the controversy, the singer deleted his personal Instagram account before quietly returning to the platform earlier this month.