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Israeli Security Source Says Military Action Alone Cannot Eliminate Hezbollah Arsenal
(MENAFN) A senior Israeli security source has said that even full control over southern Lebanon would not be enough to fully dismantle Hezbollah’s weapons capabilities without a broader political agreement, according to reports.
As stated by reports, the source was quoted by Israeli public broadcaster KAN as saying that territorial occupation alone would not eliminate the military capacity of Hizbollah.
The official assessment suggests that while Israel believes Hezbollah can be weakened through targeted strikes, infrastructure attacks, and ongoing military pressure, there is no purely military path that would completely remove the perceived threat.
The source also indicated that current defensive measures against drone attacks remain costly and insufficient as a long-term solution, describing them as temporary mitigation rather than a strategic answer.
According to the same assessment, a “political breakthrough” is considered necessary alongside sustained deterrence efforts in order to meaningfully change the situation on the ground.
The comments come amid continued cross-border exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
As stated by reports, discussions involving Israel and Lebanon have also taken place in indirect or direct formats in recent weeks, including meetings described as part of preliminary steps toward possible future negotiations.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese government is reportedly pursuing efforts to bring all armed groups under state control, while Hezbollah maintains its position on retaining its weapons arsenal.
As stated by reports, the source was quoted by Israeli public broadcaster KAN as saying that territorial occupation alone would not eliminate the military capacity of Hizbollah.
The official assessment suggests that while Israel believes Hezbollah can be weakened through targeted strikes, infrastructure attacks, and ongoing military pressure, there is no purely military path that would completely remove the perceived threat.
The source also indicated that current defensive measures against drone attacks remain costly and insufficient as a long-term solution, describing them as temporary mitigation rather than a strategic answer.
According to the same assessment, a “political breakthrough” is considered necessary alongside sustained deterrence efforts in order to meaningfully change the situation on the ground.
The comments come amid continued cross-border exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
As stated by reports, discussions involving Israel and Lebanon have also taken place in indirect or direct formats in recent weeks, including meetings described as part of preliminary steps toward possible future negotiations.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese government is reportedly pursuing efforts to bring all armed groups under state control, while Hezbollah maintains its position on retaining its weapons arsenal.
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