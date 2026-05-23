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Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza-Bound Aid Flotilla Near Cyprus
(MENAFN) Israeli forces have intercepted a Gaza-bound humanitarian convoy at sea, with organizers saying vessels were boarded while still in international waters near Cyprus, according to reports.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement that Israeli naval units were actively stopping and boarding ships as the fleet attempted to continue toward Gaza.
“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission.
Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts or piracy meant to maintain Israel's genocidal siege on Gaza,” the group said in a post on X, adding that it would not abandon its mission.
The flotilla, consisting of around 50 vessels, had departed from southwestern Turkey last Thursday as part of an effort to challenge the blockade on Gaza, where severe shortages of food, medicine, water, and fuel have been reported since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.
Israeli authorities have rejected claims of widespread shortages, saying Gaza remains adequately supplied, and maintain that the naval blockade is lawful.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said earlier it would block the convoy from reaching its destination.
“Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” the ministry said on X, urging participants to abandon the mission and return.
According to organizers, this is the third flotilla initiative in the past year aimed at breaking the blockade. A previous attempt in April was also intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters near Greece, with several activists detained and later deported.
The Global Sumud Flotilla said in a statement that Israeli naval units were actively stopping and boarding ships as the fleet attempted to continue toward Gaza.
“We demand safe passage for our legal, non-violent humanitarian mission.
Governments must act now to stop these illegal acts or piracy meant to maintain Israel's genocidal siege on Gaza,” the group said in a post on X, adding that it would not abandon its mission.
The flotilla, consisting of around 50 vessels, had departed from southwestern Turkey last Thursday as part of an effort to challenge the blockade on Gaza, where severe shortages of food, medicine, water, and fuel have been reported since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.
Israeli authorities have rejected claims of widespread shortages, saying Gaza remains adequately supplied, and maintain that the naval blockade is lawful.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said earlier it would block the convoy from reaching its destination.
“Israel will not allow any breach of the lawful naval blockade on Gaza,” the ministry said on X, urging participants to abandon the mission and return.
According to organizers, this is the third flotilla initiative in the past year aimed at breaking the blockade. A previous attempt in April was also intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters near Greece, with several activists detained and later deported.
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