11 Slaughterhouses To Operate 14 Hours Daily During Eid Al Adha In Al Ain

Al Ain City Municipality, through its Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services Department, announced an expanded operational plan.

The plan includes additional butchers and veterinary staff to reduce waiting times and ensure a smoother experience for the public during the peak season.

The 11 slaughterhouses are spread across the city to provide convenient options for residents. They are: Al Ahali, Al Tijari, Al Amera, Al Salamat, Masakin, Al Hayer, Al Faqaa, Suwaihan, Mafraq, Al Waqn, and Al Quaa.

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Facilities are divided into two groups based on extended operating days. The first group, comprising Al Ahali, Al Tijari, Al Amera, Al Salamat, Suwaihan, Al Hayer, Al Waqn, and Al Quaa, will operate from 6am to 8pm, from the Day of Tarwiyah through the fourth day of Eid. The second group, comprising Masakin, Mafraq 1, and Al Faqaa, will follow the same extended hours from the Day of Tarwiyah through the first day of Eid, before reverting to their regular schedule of 7am to 3pm from the second day of Eid through the fourth.

Hassan Al Kaabi, Acting Director of the Animal Welfare and Veterinary Services Department, said all slaughter operations are subject to continuous veterinary supervision, with strict enforcement of food safety and biosecurity standards. The municipality has carried out preventive maintenance on equipment and production lines, and intensified sterilisation and cleaning ahead of the season.

For those planning to purchase their sacrificial animals, the municipality has confirmed the readiness of Al Ain Central Livestock Market. Entry and exit routes have been organised, veterinary inspection zones designated, and main and additional sales yards prepared to accommodate the expected turnout.

Everything offered at the market is subject to strict health oversight. Sick animals or those failing to meet standards are barred from entry, and every shipment is verified through certified documentation under the animal tracking system, ensuring buyers receive safe and healthy livestock.

The municipality has urged the public to follow regulatory instructions inside the slaughterhouses and the market, and to cooperate with veterinary staff to speed up slaughter operations and safeguard everyone's well-being during the Eid days.

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