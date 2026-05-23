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Iraq’s High-Level Committee Continues Investigation into Attacks on KSA, UAE
(MENAFN) An Iraqi investigation committee examining incidents involving attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will review available data and evidence in coordination with both countries, according to a military spokesperson speaking on Friday.
Speaking to a news agency, Sabah al-Numan, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, stated that the specialized committee assigned to investigate the attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE is still actively carrying out its duties, noting that there is no urgency or fixed deadline for releasing its findings.
“The special committee investigating the attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE is a high-level committee with a specialized intelligence and technical character. Its field mission is to analyze and compare data, forensic evidence, and radar data in direct cooperation with our brothers in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” al-Numan said.
He emphasized that the security of neighboring states is considered a red line, underlining that limiting weapons strictly to government authority remains an essential security approach.
“Restricting weapons to the state control is not a political slogan, but rather a security strategy that must be implemented,” he said.
Al-Numan further noted that the Iraqi state will not accept any actions that run contrary to its sovereign decisions or undermine its authority.
Speaking to a news agency, Sabah al-Numan, the spokesperson for the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, stated that the specialized committee assigned to investigate the attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE is still actively carrying out its duties, noting that there is no urgency or fixed deadline for releasing its findings.
“The special committee investigating the attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE is a high-level committee with a specialized intelligence and technical character. Its field mission is to analyze and compare data, forensic evidence, and radar data in direct cooperation with our brothers in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” al-Numan said.
He emphasized that the security of neighboring states is considered a red line, underlining that limiting weapons strictly to government authority remains an essential security approach.
“Restricting weapons to the state control is not a political slogan, but rather a security strategy that must be implemented,” he said.
Al-Numan further noted that the Iraqi state will not accept any actions that run contrary to its sovereign decisions or undermine its authority.
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