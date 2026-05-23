Gray & Sons Jewelers Celebrates 46 Years As Miami's Premier Independent Pre-Owned Luxury Watch Dealer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly five decades of trusted expertise in pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, repairs, and customer service

Surfside, FLORIDA, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers proudly celebrates 46 years in business, marking nearly five decades as one of South Florida's most trusted names in pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, and expert repair services.

Founded in 1980, Gray & Sons began with a commitment to providing clients with exceptional value, honest guidance, and expertise in luxury timepieces and jewelry. Over the decades, that commitment has remained the foundation of the company's success and has helped establish Gray & Sons as a respected name in the South Florida luxury market.

What started as a local jewelry business has grown into a recognized destination for clients seeking pre-owned luxury watches, estate jewelry, diamonds, and professional repair services. Customers from across the United States and around the world continue to turn to Gray & Sons for trusted service, quality inventory, and knowledgeable support.

Known for personalized attention and deep product knowledge, Gray & Sons has built long-standing relationships with collectors, first-time buyers, families, and returning clients who value confidence and transparency when making important purchases. The company's reputation has been strengthened through decades of consistency, professionalism, and a customer-first approach.

Today, Gray & Sons offers a full range of services including buying, selling, trading, watch repair, jewelry repair, appraisals, and access to one of the industry's most established collections of pre-owned luxury watches and fine jewelry. Its online catalog has also expanded the company's reach, allowing clients worldwide to browse and shop an extensive inventory from anywhere.

“This business started as a small, mom-and-pop store focused on buying and selling used jewelry and watches on a modest scale,” said Keith Gray, President and CEO of Gray & Sons Jewelers.“Today, we are an international company, with approximately 60 percent of our business conducted online-something that didn't even exist when we opened in 1980. Our online catalog, which began around the year 2000, has become a major part of how we serve clients around the world, alongside our showroom across from the Bal Harbour Shops, which continues to generate strong walk-in traffic.”

“What I am most proud of is our ability to discover and develop local talent,” Gray continued.“We've taken students from local high schools-some as young as 16 with no prior work experience-and helped them grow into skilled professionals, many of whom now earn significant incomes and specialize in both in-person and online business operations.”

“This milestone is a major accomplishment,” Gray added.“And yet, I still feel the same excitement getting out of bed each morning as I did 46 years ago-ready to meet new customers, face new challenges, and continue building something meaningful.”

As Gray & Sons celebrates this milestone, the company remains focused on the future. By maintaining high standards, embracing innovation, and continuing to prioritize personal service, Gray & Sons is prepared to serve a new generation of collectors and luxury buyers while honoring the values that built the business over the last 46 years.

Founded in 1980, Gray & Sons Jewelers is a premier destination for pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. The company is known for trusted expertise, exceptional service, and one of the most recognized online catalogs in the industry.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons

305-865-0999



Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154