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Livingston Hearing Aid Center Opens Two Oklahoma City Hearing Offices Through A Hearing Care Partnership


2026-05-22 08:31:45
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Opened April 30, 2026, Oklahoma City, OK: Livingston Hearing Aid Center has opened two Oklahoma City offices through a partnership with Pro Hearing, located at 9409 N May Avenue and 10404 S Pennsylvania Avenue.

The transition allows existing Pro Hearing patients to continue receiving care at the same office locations while gaining access to Livingston Hearing Aid Center expanded hearing care services, technology, and broader network of hearing centers across six states.

Structured through this partnership, the new offices support hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, follow-up care, and ongoing support delivered by hearing care professionals familiar with the local community and patient needs.

Representing continued operational growth since 1953, Livingston Hearing Aid Center maintains its purpose to enrich life through better hearing while supporting individuals addressing hearing loss and seeking exceptional hearing care.

“We're excited to welcome Oklahoma City patients into the Livingston Hearing Aid Center family while continuing the trusted care they've come to know,” said Dr. Debra Fischenich, Au.D., VP of People & Culture at Livingston Hearing Aid Center.“This partnership allows us to expand access to hearing healthcare while maintaining personalized care and ongoing support for our patients.”

Business Information:
Livingston Hearing Aid Center is a family-owned hearing care provider offering hearing evaluations, hearing aid fittings, and patient-focused services through more than 110 hearing centers across the southern and western United States, supporting individuals with hearing loss and related hearing care needs.

Contact Name: Dr. Debra Fischenich, Au.D., VP of People & Culture
Contact Email:...
Contact Phone Number: (806) 799-8950

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EIN Presswire

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