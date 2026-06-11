Majid Al Futtaim Awards AED 2 Billion Contract, Marking Major Delivery Milestone For Ghaf Woods

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Majid Al Futtaim, leading developer of shopping malls, communities, retail and leisure destinations across the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, has awarded an AED 2 billion contract to Engineering Contracting Company L.L.C. (ECC) as the main contractor for Capria East and Capria West, including Maravelle Residences, at Ghaf Woods.

The appointment marks a major construction milestone for Ghaf Woods, Dubai's first forest living community, and reinforces Majid Al Futtaim's commitment to delivering sustainable, wellness-led destinations that bring together contemporary luxury living and nature-connected design.

Designed around the principles of eco-luxury and wellbeing, Capria East and Capria West will offer a premium selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as duplex residences. Inspired by the UAE's iconic Ghaf tree, the development integrates forest landscapes, wellness-focused amenities and energy-efficient architecture to create a more nature-connected way of living.

Engineering Contracting Company brings five decades of local expertise, having been instrumental in defining the UAE construction landscape since 1975, when it first began delivering landmark developments across the UAE and Gulf region.

Commenting on the announcement, Ahmed El Shamy, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties said:“In preparation for the delivery of Capria East and West and Maravelle Residences at Ghaf Woods, we are proud to appoint Engineering Contracting Company on a project of this stature. In redefining the residential landscape in Dubai, we will continue to partner with contractors that consider quality, innovation and sustainable development from a global best-practice perspective. In collaboration, we will create a community that raises the benchmark for holistic and nature-connected living.”

Nidal Hassoun, General Director of Engineering Contracting Company L.L.C. (ECC), said:“Capria East and West represent a defining moment for residential development in Dubai, and we are proud to stand alongside Majid Al Futtaim in bringing this vision to life. Ghaf Woods is unlike any community of its kind in the region, and the trust placed in Engineering Contracting Company to deliver Capria and Maravelle Residences reflects a shared commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable construction. We look forward to applying our expertise to create homes that connect residents with nature without compromising on the contemporary luxury they expect.”

Ghaf Woods comprises 11 distinctive clusters, designed around dense greenery, wellness-focused amenities and outdoor experiences that encourage a more connected, active and community-oriented lifestyle. For more information, please visit:

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group started from one man's vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment, and leisure to 'create great moments for everyone, every day'. It has since grown into one of the region's most respected businesses, employing more than 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$19 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, seven hotels and five mixed-use communities, welcoming more than 600 million customers through its doors every year.

It is the proud owner of the flagship Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, and Mall of Oman with the iconic City Centre shopping malls rounding out its portfolio across the region. As the developer of choice for the region, Majid Al Futtaim is the creator of mixed-use communities including Ghaf Woods and Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai and Al Mouj in Muscat.

Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour across 12 markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a network of over 390 stores. In Egypt, it also owns and operates Supeco, a low-cost hybrid grocery retail concept while HyperMax is its newest grocery retail brand recently launched in Jordan and Oman.

The Group operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region. These include two ski locations in Dubai and Cairo, two snow parks in Abu Dhabi and Oman, as well as family entertainment centres such as Magic Planet, Little Explorers, Activate, Yalla! Bowling, Dreamscape and IFLY.

Majid Al Futtaim partners with world-class fashion, home, specialty retail and beauty brands, operating over 90 stores across the GCC and 27 e-commerce platforms. Its portfolio includes lululemon, LEGO, Crate and Barrel, Shiseido and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim multi-brand concept store and app. These offerings are powered by the UAE's fastest growing loyalty programme SHARE, which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience.