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China Slams Proposed EU Sanctions Package Targeting Russia-Linked Entities
(MENAFN) China has criticized a proposed new round of European Union sanctions against Russia, warning against measures that could extend to Chinese entities, according to reports.
The response came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the EU’s proposed 21st sanctions package, which includes restrictions on banks, crypto firms, and oil traders in third countries accused of helping Russia bypass existing sanctions.
According to available information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing strongly opposes sanctions that are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.
“China has always firmly opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and authorization from the UN Security Council,” Lin told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.
He added that China is monitoring developments closely and warned that it would respond to protect its interests.
“China will closely follow relevant developments and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.
Beijing’s comments come amid growing tensions between China and the EU over enforcement of Russia-related sanctions and broader geopolitical alignment.
The response came after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the EU’s proposed 21st sanctions package, which includes restrictions on banks, crypto firms, and oil traders in third countries accused of helping Russia bypass existing sanctions.
According to available information, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said Beijing strongly opposes sanctions that are not authorized by the United Nations Security Council.
“China has always firmly opposed illegal unilateral sanctions that lack basis in international law and authorization from the UN Security Council,” Lin told reporters during a briefing in Beijing.
He added that China is monitoring developments closely and warned that it would respond to protect its interests.
“China will closely follow relevant developments and will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” he added.
Beijing’s comments come amid growing tensions between China and the EU over enforcement of Russia-related sanctions and broader geopolitical alignment.
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