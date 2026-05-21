Breast Cancer Symptoms: Look Beyond Lumps, These Signs Could Save You!

Breast cancer symptoms are not limited to lumps. Changes in breast shape, skin dimpling, nipple discharge, redness, or pain can also be warning signs. Recognising these early can help in timely diagnosis and improve chances of successful treatment.

Pop icon Kylie Minogue recently shared her story of fighting cancer. She revealed that the disease returned in 2021, almost twenty years after her first diagnosis at age 36. After her treatment in Melbourne, doctors declared her cancer-free in 2006.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women globally. It's a disease where abnormal cells in the breast start growing uncontrollably. The main risk factors include age, family history, obesity, hormonal changes, and alcohol consumption.

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Common signs include a lump in the breast, changes in breast shape, dimpling of the skin, discharge from the nipple, or pain. Regular self-exams and mammograms are key, as they help in catching the disease early. An early diagnosis greatly improves the chances of successful treatment and survival.The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that doctors diagnosed breast cancer in about 2.3 million women worldwide in 2022. The most effective way to improve survival is early detection. In fact, if the cancer is found in the first stage, the survival rate is a high 90-95%.Symptoms of breast cancer can include painless lumps in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, and bloody discharge from the nipple. Also, watch out for any skin discoloration on or near the nipple.

Breast cancer starts when breast cells mutate and grow out of control, forming a mass of tissue called a tumour. Like other cancers, it can invade nearby tissues. It can also spread to other parts of the body, creating new tumours. That's why doing a self-exam every month is so important for early detection.

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Health experts point out that breast cancer usually begins as a lump. As the lump grows, it can spread to other areas. It can travel through the body's lymph nodes and bloodstream to other organs like the lungs, liver, brain, and bones.Several factors can increase your risk, such as starting your period early, late menopause, or having a family history of breast or ovarian cancer. Hereditary cancer is often caused by defects in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. A BRCA test can help understand your risk in advance, but even with a higher risk, early detection and treatment are crucial.