Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nagaland Lottery: Dear Dream Wednesday Results Announced! Full Winner List Out (20/05/26, 8 PM Draw)

Nagaland Lottery: Dear Dream Wednesday Results Announced! Full Winner List Out (20/05/26, 8 PM Draw)


2026-05-20 11:30:35
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The Nagaland State Lotteries announced the results of its“Dear Dream Wednesday” weekly draw held on 20 May 2026 at 8 PM. The draw featured a structured prize system ranging from a ₹1 Crore jackpot to multiple tier-based rewards, including consolation winnings and seller incentives Prize – ₹1 Crore Winner

First Prize - ₹1,00,00,000 (₹1 Crore)

The first prize was awarded to:

97C 70649

Seller Incentive: ₹5,00,000

Consolation Prize 

In addition to the grand prize, consolation winnings were also announced: 

Prize Amount: ₹1,000 per winner 

Seller Incentive: ₹500 

Eligible Numbers: All tickets matching“70649” across remaining series of the first-prize number 

Second Prize – ₹10,000 Winners 

A total of 10 winning numbers were selected for the second prize category, each receiving ₹10,000, along with a ₹500 seller reward: 

13607, 14401, 20660, 23552, 29547, 44727, 65274, 84722, 94126, 98186

Third Prize – ₹500 Winners 

Ten ticket holders secured the third prize, each receiving ₹500, along with a ₹50 seller commission: 

0497, 0866, 0966, 1857, 1950, 3927, 4390, 5189, 6205, 7203

Fourth Prize – ₹250 Winners 

Another set of ten winning numbers earned ₹250 each, with sellers receiving ₹20 per ticket: 

2609, 3336, 3709, 4033, 4460, 4740, 5514, 7559, 8205, 8739

Fifth Prize – ₹120 Category 

The fifth prize category featured a broad distribution of 100 winning numbers, each awarded ₹120, along with a ₹10 seller incentive. The numbers were arranged across multiple rows, reflecting wide participation and multiple winning entries across ticket series. Some of the winning numbers include:

 0006, 0052, 0247, 0331, 0376, 0619, 0629, 0638, 0716, 1009, 1026, 1084, 1098, 1102, 1171, 1372, 1456, 1613, 1616, 1622, 1659, 1685, 1724, 1728, 1773, 1774, 1844, 1855, 1866, 1894, 1930, 2231, 2238, 2268, 2518, 2701, 2826, 2870, 3350, 3542, 3669, 3872, 3932, 3976, 3999, 4049, 4408, 4582, 4629, 4721, 4789, 4821, 4846, 4903, 5035, 5132, 5163, 5399, 5411, 5445, 5509, 5559, 5676, 5738, 5782, 5799, 5866, 5945, 6491, 6611, 6659, 6888, 6940, 7022, 7083, 7105, 7180, 7453, 7473, 7513, 8195, 8231, 8272, 8475, 8494, 8557, 8587, 8604, 8710, 8820, 8828, 8931, 9131, 9283, 9560, 9565, 9566, 9666, 9728, 9970

The Nagaland State Lotteries –“Dear Dream Wednesday” draw concluded at 8 PM with a comprehensive prize structure ranging from ₹120 to ₹1 Crore. The draw saw wide participation and multiple winners across all tiers, reinforcing the popularity of weekly lottery events in the state.

MENAFN20052026007385015968ID1111145178



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search