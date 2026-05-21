Living Environments That Ensure Social Justice Define Sustainable Cities - Bahar Muradova

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Today's dialogue is an important opportunity to reflect on the environments in which children grow, learn, and develop, and to discuss how their safety, well-being, and equal opportunities can be better ensured. Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, made the remarks during the“Children and Youth Roundtable” event held within the framework of the 13th session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

Muradova said the discussion is particularly important in terms of promoting the meaningful participation of children and young people in decision-making and implementation processes that directly affect their lives.

In her view, sustainable cities are defined not only by modern infrastructure, but also by living environments that ensure human well-being, social justice, and safety.

“Today, the concept of 'home' carries a broader meaning than simply a physical living space. For a child, home means a safe and supportive environment for development, access to education and care services, opportunities for play and social interaction, as well as a sense of belonging,” she said.

“At the same time, home means family - the first social environment where a child feels heard, protected, respected, and valued,” Muradova added.

She noted that, from this perspective, several priorities should remain at the center of attention when planning adequate housing and child-friendly urban environments.

In the mean time, today marks the fifth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

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